DICE has just announced in a Community Transmission for Star Wars Battlefront 2 that the game will be seeing a level cap increase up to 1,000 for everything including Ships, Classes, and Heroes. Fans have stated for some time now that they felt that there was no reason to keep playing the game after reaching the max level with a certain character or class. With this new announcement, it would seem that DICE has answered their prayers.

Along with the level cap increase, the team is also adding a VO wheel into the game. This will give players access to a character’s voice lines without needing to use the specific emote to which they belong. F8RGE, Community Manager on Star Wars Battlefront 2, said that the VO wheel is still in its early stages, but that the team will develop it further in future updates to the game.

Check out the tweet from Walke himself!

Incoming Transmission. We’re increasing the level cap for all units, up to 1,000. Upon hitting level 1,000, the level will say “MAX” in gold. Troopers, Heroes, Ships, everything! A VO wheel is also being added, and some changes to appearance bundles.https://t.co/Mk0kb3wruV pic.twitter.com/Ui8jKXECVq — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) May 17, 2019

DICE provided a list of voice lines that can be said using the the VO wheel. Some examples of this list are:

Heroes

Yoda

Judge me by my size, do you?

That is why you fail.

Do, or do not. There is no, “try.”

My ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is.

Obi-Wan

Hello there!

Your move!

The strongest defense is a swift and decisive offense.

Only a Sith deals in absolutes.

Villains

Darth Vader

Apology accepted.

You cannot hide forever.

You are as clumsy as you are stupid.

I find your lack of faith disturbing.

Emperor Palpatine

Now you will experience the full power of the dark side.

Good! Let the hate flow through you.

Do what must be done! Do not hesitate. Show no mercy.

Now—at the end—do you understand?

What do you think of the level cap increase for all of the units within Star Wars Battlefront 2? Are you happy that the team is adding the ability to use voice lines without using the emote that they belong to? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]