Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 Version in Early Stages of Development

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was one of the bigger games to forgo a last-gen version. However, it seems like that is about to change since Electronic Arts has confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is developing a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One edition.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to older systems

As reported by GameSpot, EA announced this at an earnings call. The company simply said that Respawn was in the “early stages” of porting the game over and did not offer any specifics, meaning it’s unclear what cuts will be made or when it is coming out. However, it noted that that “additional performance improvements” are coming to the existing PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC releases, which are a “top priority.”

Some are likely puzzled by this port for a few reasons. Survivor notoriously ran terribly on PC and did not run smoothly on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, as noted by tech-focused breakdowns by Digital Foundry. The outlet called the PC version the worst AAA PC port of 2023 and said the PS5, despite having some some impressive aspects, had some noticeable technical problems, including its shaky frame rate in Performance Mode. This doesn’t even count the numerous bugs found in all three versions that Respawn has issued multiple patches for.

Respawn had also previously talked about the benefits of leaving the last generation behind. Game director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine (as spotted by MP1st) that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were helpful in bringing the game to a new level.

“[The new systems allow us] to create much larger maps with more detail, greater density, broader enemy and NPC variety, and overall fidelity,” said Asmussen. “We didn’t want to break what we did in the first game. We wanted to evolve and enhance the experience.”

He went on, once again laying praise on the new hardware.

“You’ll experience the benefit of the more powerful hardware throughout Survivor,” said Asmussen. “Bottom line, we learned quickly that we could take advantage of the faster processors, larger and faster memory, better loading times to create much larger maps, with more detail, greater density, broader enemy and NPC variety, and overall fidelity. These features aligned perfectly with how we wanted to push the game. We didn’t want to break what we did in the first game because it was well received, but we wanted to evolve and enhance the experience. This new generation allowed us to do exactly that, and I believe it translates to a true new-gen experience in the Star Wars universe.”

There haven’t been a ton of big current-gen exclusives, and some have even had their last-gen ports come out later. Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Metal: Hellsinger, and Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed are part of that list, while titles like Blasphemous 2 are just about to join that club.