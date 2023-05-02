Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 Update Fixes Crashing Issues

A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 update is being rolled out today, which addresses a number of performance issues and various crashes. This update does not fix all known issues like the game-breaking Chamber of Duality bug. However, EA has promised more updates in due course.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixes crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixes an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixes an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixes various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixes a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

It’s impossible to detail the Chamber of Duality bug without spoiling the game, so read on at your own risk.

Once you complete Chamber of Duality and take a ride out on the elevator, you’ll need to meditate at a meditation site before proceeding. Those who die may get stuck in the chamber with no way to exit. Players have reported encountering this issue on all platforms.