Blasphemous 2 PS4 Version Announced

Blasphemous 2’s announcement trailer only listed a PlayStation 5 version, which was recently given a release date of August 24 (after it was leaked). Developer The Game Kitchen has said that that won’t be all, as the team confirmed that a Blasphemous 2 PS4 version is in the works, too.

The Blasphemous 2 PS4 port will come out later

We have an important update regarding last gen versions of Blasphemous 2 ? pic.twitter.com/6iDCwlfUr2 — Blasphemous (@BlasphemousGame) June 16, 2023

The studio released an update on Twitter confirming that it has started work on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. They don’t have an exact release date, but are slated for sometime in the fall. It’s also unclear if the PS4 and PS5 version will be bundled together.

The first game is already on PlayStation 4 and was released on the platform in 2019. And since Blasphemous 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch alongside the more modern versions and is a retro platformer with pixel art, it’s possible that it was more of resources issues and not something down to the PS4’s age.

There have been a handful of games that have released on the current generation of platforms before their last-gen counterparts. This unorthodox list includes titles like Metal: Hellsinger, Tormented Souls, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and the Destroy All Humans 2 remake.