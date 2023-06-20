Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Fixes Bounty Hunter Bug

Electronic Arts and Respawn have released a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update. The patch is set to squash a handful of bugs — including an infamous bounty hunter glitch.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update 6 (June 20, 2023) patch notes
The latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update — officially referred to as “Patch 6” — introduces a bounty of optimizations and changes. The most vital part of the update fixes an issue where bounty hunters wouldn’t spawn. Caij — who helps you track down bounty hunters — would also become invisible, essentially making it impossible to finish that questline.
Alongside the bounty hunter fixes, other minor tweaks come with the update. These include fixes for various crashes, tweaks to photo mode, and further collision improvements.
The patch notes for the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update are below:
- Various crash fixes across all platforms
- Fix for bounty hunters not spawning
- Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible
- Fix for occasional issue where “Find the Gorge’s Secret” Rumor could not be completed
- Collision improvements
- Improved blaster handling
- Fixes for Photo Mode
- Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed
- Updates to the holomap map data
- The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized
- Various bug fixes & Improvements
EA has also promised more fixes will come in the future.