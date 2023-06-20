Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Fixes Bounty Hunter Bug

Electronic Arts and Respawn have released a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update. The patch is set to squash a handful of bugs — including an infamous bounty hunter glitch.

The latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update — officially referred to as “Patch 6” — introduces a bounty of optimizations and changes. The most vital part of the update fixes an issue where bounty hunters wouldn’t spawn. Caij — who helps you track down bounty hunters — would also become invisible, essentially making it impossible to finish that questline.

Alongside the bounty hunter fixes, other minor tweaks come with the update. These include fixes for various crashes, tweaks to photo mode, and further collision improvements.

The patch notes for the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update are below:

Various crash fixes across all platforms

Fix for bounty hunters not spawning

Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible

Fix for occasional issue where “Find the Gorge’s Secret” Rumor could not be completed

Collision improvements

Improved blaster handling

Fixes for Photo Mode

Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed

Updates to the holomap map data

The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized

Various bug fixes & Improvements

EA has also promised more fixes will come in the future.