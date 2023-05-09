Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets another PS5 update

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Fixes PS5 HDR Issue

By Zarmena Khan

As promised, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are rolling out another Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update today, May 9, which fixes a PS5-specific HDR issue alongside numerous game-breaking bugs. One of the progression blockers fixed in game update 4 involves a never-ending boss fight that we detailed yesterday.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update 4 (May 9, 2023) patch notes

The HDR issue in question stemmed from a value mismatch, causing display problems for some PS5 users. Respawn has also fixed issues with Jedi: Survivor’s save states and crashes.

Patch notes are as follows:

  • (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
  • Fixed various save state errors.
  • Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
  • Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
  • Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
  • Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
  • Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
  • Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
  • Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
  • Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
  • Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.  
  • Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
  • Improved text scrolling.
  • Minor text translation fixes.
  • Various crash fixes.

EA has promised more fixes in due course.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related