Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Fixes PS5 HDR Issue

As promised, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are rolling out another Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update today, May 9, which fixes a PS5-specific HDR issue alongside numerous game-breaking bugs. One of the progression blockers fixed in game update 4 involves a never-ending boss fight that we detailed yesterday.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update 4 (May 9, 2023) patch notes
The HDR issue in question stemmed from a value mismatch, causing display problems for some PS5 users. Respawn has also fixed issues with Jedi: Survivor’s save states and crashes.
Patch notes are as follows:
- (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
EA has promised more fixes in due course.