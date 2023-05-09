Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Fixes PS5 HDR Issue

As promised, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are rolling out another Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update today, May 9, which fixes a PS5-specific HDR issue alongside numerous game-breaking bugs. One of the progression blockers fixed in game update 4 involves a never-ending boss fight that we detailed yesterday.

The HDR issue in question stemmed from a value mismatch, causing display problems for some PS5 users. Respawn has also fixed issues with Jedi: Survivor’s save states and crashes.

Patch notes are as follows:

(PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

EA has promised more fixes in due course.