Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has a Game-Breaking Boss Fight

A recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update fixed a number of progression blockers but yet another game-breaking bug has been discovered. The issue impacts a boss fight whereby the boss in question seemingly gets unlimited health, making it impossible for players to bring it down and proceed with the story.

This article may contain spoilers so read at your own risk.

As pointed out by a number of players and acknowledged by publisher Electronic Arts, when fighting Rayvis, if players end up in a situation where they kill the boss at the same time as the boss kills them, it’ll trigger the bug. It then becomes impossible to kill Rayvis as he ends up in a state with never-ending health.

Unfortunately, backtracking does not help and neither does re-loading the most recent save. Players respawn at the nearest meditation point and upon encountering Rayvis again, the same thing happens i.e. his health does not deplete and players are unable to progress in the story.

While Respawn Entertainment works on a fix, we advise backing up your save data to cloud storage before attempting this boss fight on Shattered Moon.