Titanfall 3 Isn’t in Development (But Respawn ‘Would Love’ It)

Despite being repeatedly rumored over the years, Titanfall 3 isn’t in development, Respawn Entertainment has confirmed. In a new interview, CEO Vince Zampella said that although there are currently no plans for a third installment, Respawn would “love to see it happen.”

Speaking to Barron’s (via Video Games Chronicle), Zampella reiterated that Titanfall has a special place in Respawn’s portfolio, but for a third game to happen, the timing has to be right, and the idea has to make sense.

Respawn’s Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe, but Zampella is keen to differentiate between the two.

Apex [Legends] is the Titanfall universe, right? There’s how do you do something that doesn’t confuse people that are Apex fans, but not necessarily Titanfall fans yet. It’s a hard question to answer, but ultimately I would love to see something.

Back in February, reports emerged that Respawn was working on a game code-named Titanfall Legends, which was set in Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. There was some speculation that this game would have been Titanfall 3, but according to journalist Jeff Grubb, that is not the case.

Respawn has previously said that Titanfall remains “the core of its DNA.” The studio made this statement after former community coordinator Jason Garza told fans not to get their hopes up for a new Titanfall game because “there’s nothing there,” and Respawn is tied up in numerous other projects.