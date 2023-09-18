Titanfall Fans Think Respawn Is Teasing a Third Game

Fans think Respawn Entertainment is teasing Titanfall 3 after the developer quietly fixed long-standing issues with Titanfall 2‘s multiplayer, and added a peculiar message to Apex Legends‘ latest patch notes.

Titanfall 3 or a new map pack for Apex Legends — you decide

Over on Titanfall 2’s subreddit, fans noted over the past week that Respawn fixed Titanfall 2 multiplayer’s matchmaking issues, which had been plaguing the game for years. Not only that, but the developer has suddenly started updating the multiplayer playlists. But that’s not all! Players report that weapons in Titanfall 2’s 1v1 Coliseum mode have also changed.

Over on Twitter, an Apex Legends player pointed out that the game’s latest patch notes end with “Incoming Transmission…. Subject: Nessie…. 1394521200 1477638000 1549267200.” These numbers appear to be the release dates for Titanfall 1, 2, and Apex Legends in Unix time.

Apex's latest update ends with:



"Incoming Transmission…. Subject: Nessie….



1394521200



1477638000



1549267200"



If you search for these numbers, each one depicts the release date of Titanfall 1, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends in Unix time.



What the actual.. pic.twitter.com/37d8mRrJcZ — Iniquity/Derek (@Iniqu1ty) September 14, 2023

Curious, yes. But does this mean Respawn is teasing Titanfall 3? We’re not so sure about that. As some users have pointed out, this “tease” could be for a Titanfall-inspired map for Apex Legends.

Interestingly, Respawn has never written off Titanfall 3 entirely, but has said before that the game isn’t in development and was canceled for a good reason.