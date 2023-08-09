Crysis 3, Dead Space 2 Servers Shutting Down Alongside Other EA Games

Electronic Arts has announced that it’s shutting down servers for a number of PS3 and Xbox 360 games, including Crysis 3 and Dead Space 2. EA will stagger the closures, but all servers will shut down by December 2023.
Dead Space 2 among numerous PS3 titles being shut down this year
As spotted by PureXbox, EA’s announcement was tucked away in a lengthy list of games whose multiplayer components have been shut down over the years. Among the “new” entries are a number of FIFA games as well as Dante’s Inferno.
Here’s what’s shutting down before the end of the year:
- Battlefield 1943 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
- Battlefield Bad Company for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
- Crysis 3 for Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One (backwards compatibility), Steam and EA App
- Dante’s Inferno on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and Xbox 360
- Dead Space 2 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
- FIFA 18 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4
- FIFA 19 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4
- FIFA 20 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4
- FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5