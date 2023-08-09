Crysis 3, Dead Space 2 Servers Shutting Down Alongside Other EA Games

Electronic Arts has announced that it’s shutting down servers for a number of PS3 and Xbox 360 games, including Crysis 3 and Dead Space 2. EA will stagger the closures, but all servers will shut down by December 2023.

Dead Space 2 among numerous PS3 titles being shut down this year

As spotted by PureXbox, EA’s announcement was tucked away in a lengthy list of games whose multiplayer components have been shut down over the years. Among the “new” entries are a number of FIFA games as well as Dante’s Inferno.

Here’s what’s shutting down before the end of the year: