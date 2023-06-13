Titanfall 3 Was in Development for 10 Months Before Being Canceled

Former Respawn Entertainment veteran Mohammad Alavi has revealed that Titanfall 3 was in development for 10 years before being scrapped. Contrary to popular belief, Alavi suggests that the decision to pivot to Apex Legends was made by developers, not publisher Electronic Arts.

Why Titanfall 3 devs pivoted to Apex Legends

In an interview with The Burnnetwork (via MP1st), Alavi revealed that Respawn started working on a third Titanfall game with new tech and had a couple of missions down alongside a playable portion. He claims the development team was feeling “pretty decent” about what they were working on but recognized that Titanfall 3 wasn’t going to be “revolutionary” like its predecessor. At the same time, the multiplayer team was having “a hell of a time” trying to fix multiplayer in Titanfall 2, and things started fizzling out.

“And then PUBG came out,” Alavi recalled, adding that Titanfall 3’s development team started playing the battle royale game, which led to them designing a battle royale map with Titanfall classes. That’s how Apex Legends was conceived.

“We literally canceled Titanfall 3 ourselves ’cause we were like, ‘We can make this game [Titanfall 3], and it’s going to be Titanfall 2 plus a little bit better, or we can make this thing [Apex Legends], which is clearly amazing,'” Alavi admitted.

Respawn Entertainment has previously said that while Titanfall 3 isn’t in development, it would love to make it.