Mandalorian Video Game in the Works by Respawn Entertainment

According to a recent report from Insider Gaming, Respawn Entertainment is working on a new Star Wars game based on the Mandalorians.

The new report — which stems from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb’s initial report — notes that a first-person Mandalorian video game is in the early stages of development at Respawn Entertainment.

While not too much is known about the game, the report notes that players will play as a Mandalorian bounty hunter in the game and will have to capture bounties.

The game is set to focus on mobility and style

The game is reportedly being headed up by Respawn’s Mohammad Alavi, with the game set to focus on “mobility” and “style” as some of its guiding principles. Despite featuring the Mandalorians, the game is not set to be about the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Instead, it will reportedly take place during the Galactic Empire’s reign, seemingly setting it between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

While not much is known, the report mentions that the game won’t be open world and will instead focus on a more linear story that has players traveling through the galaxy and visiting different planets. The report also notes that the game is still at least one to two years away, so fans will likely have to wait for more information.