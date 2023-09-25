Star Wars Jedi 3 in Development, Says Cameron Monaghan

Prepare yourselves, Star Wars fans, as a third installment in the Jedi series is said to be in development, according to Cal Kestis’ voice actor. Details are scarce, but the actor has said that it’s currently something that’s being worked on.

Confirmed at Ocala Comic Con 2023

Cameron Monaghan – along with Tina Inlev (who voiced Nightsister Merrin in both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) – confirmed that the team is “currently in the process” of making the next game.

Monaghan adds that conversations are underway for the third installment, with a view to begin making it soon. You can check out the entire panel in the video below. The information regarding the new Jedi game begins around the 42:35 mark when the host asks both actors what projects they currently have in the pipeline.

Obviously, it’s too early to say what the story will be about, when it’s likely to be released, or even what platforms it’s coming to. However, Monaghan seems excited about what awaits fans of the recent Star Wars games.

This information comes shortly after it was announced that Fallen Order and Survivor’s director, Stig Asmussen, announced he was leaving Electronic Arts. Revealed by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, a spokesperson for EA confirmed Asmussen has decided to “pursue other adventures” and that “veteran leaders” at Respawn Entertainment will be taking the helm on future Star Wars Jedi releases.

With both Fallen Order and Survivor being big hits, no doubt many Star Wars enthusiasts will be looking forward to the next entry. We can only assume that Monaghan will be reprising his role as Cal Kestis.