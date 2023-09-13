Star Wars Game Director Stig Asmussen Is Leaving EA

Game director Stig Asmussen, who has overseen two immensely popular Star Wars games, is leaving Electronic Arts.

What Star Wars games did Stig Asmussen direct?

Jason Schreier revealed on Bloomberg that Asmussen is leaving EA after helping the Star Wars franchise make something of a comeback in the games industry. In terms of which games he was involved in, Asmussen served as director for 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which were both critical and commercial hits upon release. A specific reason for his departure was not given in the article.

“After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC earlier this year on April 28. The sequel followed wandering Jedi Cal Kestis five years after the events of 2019’s Fallen Order and featured the return of several characters, including BD-1, Cere Junda, Merrin, and Greez Dritus.