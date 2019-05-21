Right after the announcement that Sony Interactive Entertainment was making an in-house production company, it looks like the first project from PlayStation Productions has been revealed. It’s a somewhat unexpected choice, as a Twisted Metal television series is apparently in the works.

The news was reportedly announced at Sony’s 2019 investor relations meeting by Sony Pictures Chairman Tony Vinciquerra. While the original announcement mentioned that the studio already has a full slate of projects in the works, this is the first named project from PlayStation Productions. No other details were given.

It’s certainly interesting to see Twisted Metal as the first project from the new studio, especially as a series. With its focus on vehicular combat and supernatural undertones, any faithful Twisted Metal adaptation will likely have to be a big-budget affair with heavy visual effects.

It’s unknown how far along the Twisted Metal series is. Other details, like an episode count or names behind the project, weren’t given. It also doesn’t have a network attached to it currently, though we do know that, as with all projects from the studio, corporate sibling Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution.

PlayStation Productions, while under the Sony umbrella, is separate from Sony’s main production arm and operates under Sony Interactive Entertainment. The goal is to create high-quality franchises based on numerous PlayStation properties, which include Horizon Zero Dawn, LittleBigPlanet, and God of War. Sony Pictures has the long-gestating Uncharted film, starring Tom Holland, in the works, though it’s unknown if development will shift to PlayStation Productions.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve last seen a Twisted Metal game. The most recent release was the 2012 reboot on the PlayStation 3. Nothing has been said about the franchise since, though we could possibly see a new Twisted Metal game in the future to coincide with this development.

