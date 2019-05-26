Sony’s Global Head of Research and Development for PlayStation, Dominic Mallinson, has said that the company is looking into eye tracking for PlayStation VR, and that he doesn’t see a future without this technology in VR headsets.

“That’s the one that excites me the most,” Mallinson told CNet at the Toronto Collision conference last week. “I think there will come a point in time in the not-too-distant future when you cannot launch a VR headset without eye tracking.”

Considering the benefits of eye tracking in terms of video game performance and beyond, Mallinson said that the inclusion of this technology in VR is a “win-win.” “For me it’s a pretty obvious technology,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mallinson talked about PlayStation Move controllers, revealing that they proved to be more popular among VR game developers than the DualShock 4. However, he acknowledged that the controllers need improvement, and it’s something Sony’s working on.

“We knew if we went back into the R&D labs and we did something brand new, we could have created something better than PlayStation Move, but it would have cost more,” explained Mallinson. “We do recognize that does need to be evolved, and in the future we will obviously replace it.”

One thing Sony hasn’t indicated that it’s currently toying with is mixed reality à la Microsoft HoloLens. Mallinson said that it’s something that would be of interest to the company in the future, suggesting that there are no immediate plans to test it out with PS VR.

What the next generation of PS VR will bring is anybody’s guess right now. It seems that PS VR 2 is a ways off as Sony has no plans to launch it alongside its next-gen console.

[Source: CNet]