Battlefield V Map Mercury Available On May 30

It looks like Battlefield V will be receiving a new map very soon, and it’ll be free for all players. The new map called “Mercury” will be included as part of a free update, and it will be playable on May 30, 2019. Alongside the tweet, the Battlefield Twitter account also dropped a new trailer for the Mercury map, showing off the type of gameplay players can expect to see when battling in the new environment. The new map takes place on the island of Crete in Greece and is based on a real life WW2 operation known as Operation Mercury. The new map has beaches to fight on, ridge lines to hold, and rocky hills for snipers to sit back on and provide covering fire for their teammates. As a long time fan of the series, Mercury is reminding me of the map “Invasion of the Philippines” from Battlefield 1942, which was also set on an island.

Have a look at the trailer yourself, this map is looking like a lot of fun!

Battlefield V launched on November 9, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game launched with eight maps in total, with additional maps dropping over time through DLC. The game features large scale maps, complete with vehicles like tanks and airplanes for players to take control of. There are four different classes in the game, Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon, so players can pick the best class for their specific playstyle. Matches can consist of up to 64 players in the game’s larger modes. The game has 11 different modes including Conquest, Domination, and Frontlines, so no matter what kind of game mode you like, Battlefield V has got you covered.

Will you be trying out the free Mercury map when it launches in Battlefield V on May 30th? What weapons will you be taking with you into the new map? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]