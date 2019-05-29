As the road to E3 2019 ramps up, more news has surfaced to give us details about what to expect at the show. Although, EA is one of the companies that won’t actually have a press conference this year. Rather, everything will be at its own event known as EA Play, which takes place in Hollywood, close to the Los Angeles Convention Center. EA Play will begin on June 8, 2019 with a live stream that will showcase the companies biggest games. Now, we’ve caught wind of what the EA Play live stream schedule will include.

The full schedule is as follows:

9:15 am PT: Countdown to EA PLAY

9:30 am PT: Star Wars™ Jedi: Fallen Order™ Hosted by online personalities Greg Miller and Andrea Rene

10:00 am PT: Apex Legends Hosted by commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

10:30 am PT: Battlefield V Hosted by online personality Julia Hardy and EA’s Adam Freeman

11:00 am PT: EA SPORTS FIFA Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

11:30 am PT: EA SPORTS Madden NFL Hosted by NFL Network’s Adam Rank

12:00 pm PT: The Sims 4 Hosted by Andrea Rene



If you’re interested in watching, you can check out EA’s official Twitch channel here.

Although it will be exciting to see more of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s odd that EA doesn’t seem to have any new announcements. Obviously, the company wouldn’t want to spoil its new games by revealing their spots in the schedule too early, but considering all the time seems to be accounted for, it’s unclear when we’d get new announcements at all. There were rumblings that we’d be getting a new Need For Speed in 2019, but it reportedly won’t be at E3 or EA Play this year. Clearly, the company has projects in the works, so it would be odd to not see something new during its show this June.

Remember, the live stream kicks off on Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 am PDT.

Does EA’s lineup seem lackluster to you? Let us know what you think! And remember, you can preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order here; doing so will save you $10.

