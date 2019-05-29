EA announced a new Need for Speed in an almost offhanded way, being announced by COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen while giving the company’s financial results back in February 2019. Since then, word has been silent on the newest entry in the long-running franchise. However, the next Need for Speed has been somewhat reconfirmed, along with confirmation that it will be releasing sometime in 2019. Unfortunately, don’t expect to get any more information on it anytime during June 2019, which happens to be with EA Play is taking place.

Beyond the mere fact that it exists, there are no details available about this Need for Speed project. The news that it is coming was provided on the EA Answers page for Need for Speed: Payback. Titled “Under the Hood,” the update is a reflection of sorts on 25 years of Need for Speed. It doesn’t say much about this project, but it does mention using it to “kick-start our 26th year,” hinting that we could expect a late 2019 release.

Though a 2019 release would imply we’d hear more on this during EA Play 2019, don’t hold your breath. The post confirms that the Need for Speed team won’t be “doing anything” in June, which is when EA’s E3-adjacent event takes place. While the decision not to spotlight a game releasing this year is a curious one, there’s surely a plan in place for Need for Speed. EA isn’t holding a traditional press conference this year, though it will be hosting a dedicated livestream to show off its next slate of titles, including the second season of Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The last Need for Speed title was Need for Speed: Payback, which released in 2017. We gave it a positive review, praising its “great variety” and “blockbuster moments.” Be sure to check out are list of the best Need for Speed games, if you’re looking something to play while you wait for this to come out.

[Source: EA Answers]