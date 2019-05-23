Electronic Arts announced on Twitter that they have a plethora of things to show for Apex Legends at this year’s EA Play event just ahead of E3 week. The conference will take place from Saturday, June 8, 2019 to Sunday, June 9, 2019. Most notably, EA revealed that there will be a first look at the content coming to Apex Legends when Season 2 goes live in-game. EA will even preview some merchandise for Apex Legends, including the debut of Apex Figures from Weta Workshop, so if you’re a die hard fan of the game make sure to tune in for that as well. There will also be a chance for people to meet the development team behind the game, if you’re actually on location in LA during the show!

Check out the tweet for yourself.

Hey Legends, we have a ton of fun things planned for @PlayApex at EA PLAY: – First look at Season 2 Content

– Exclusive Apex Legends merchandise

– Debut of @WetaWorkshop Apex Figures

– Meet the Dev Team, and more! Get your tickets to EA PLAY here: https://t.co/sAOP0HrI4K pic.twitter.com/TF3jo88Mvy — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 23, 2019

Apex Legends launched on February 4, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game quickly surpassed many different milestones, including reaching 10 million players in just 72 hours, and 25 million players within the first week after its release. Fans have praised the game for its addition of the Ping System, which allows players who aren’t using a microphone to communicate with their team in various ways including calling out enemies, ammo, loot drops, and more. Another feature that was a first to the battle royale genre courtesy of Apex was the addition of player banners which allow a player who was killed during the match to be revived, granting both the previously deceased player and their team another shot at victory.

Will you be tuning into this year’s EA Play conference to hear about the Season 2 content coming to Apex Legends? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]