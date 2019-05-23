The latest Super Data report is in. Although April of 2019 was a big month for video games, Apex Legends is on a rapid decline, in terms of revenue earned. As you’re probably well aware, Apex Legends was a massive success when it stealth-launched back in February. With almost zero marketing, it caught the industry by storm as the game reached insane numbers.

But now, a few months later, Apex is hardly even being discussed and its player-base seems to be dropping. During the month of April 2019, the game generated only $24 million, which is a quarter of what it made during its launch month. I say “only $24 million” as if it’s nothing; that’s still an impressive number, but compared to what it once was, it’s a noticeable difference. Despite this, developer Respawn Entertainment is continuing to support Apex Legends with updates, fixes, and content drops.

Respawn is a busy studio, though, as it is wrapping up development on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is expected to launch this November. It’s unclear how the studio is balancing the workload between both games and if its staff is being treated fairly.

In reference to the Super Data report, the following are the top grossing console games in order of revenue earned during the month of April:

Mortal Kombat 11 Fortnite: Battle Royale Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice MLB The Show 19 FIFA 19 Days Gone Devil May Cry 5 NBA 2K19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

As you can see, despite earning $24 million in revenue during the month of April, Apex Legends didn’t even fall into the top ten list, being beaten by games from last year.

We’re curious to see what Respawn will do to try and earn back some of its player base. The biggest issue is that there are so many games available, making it tough to keep your community around.

What do you make of Apex Legends‘ decline in revenue of the past few months? Let us know!

[Source: SuperData]