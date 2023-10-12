Apex Legends Dopplegangers Event Includes New Game Mode, Prestige Skin

With Halloween right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment is detailing what fans can expect from the Apex Legends Dopplegangers Event, which will include a new game mode and some spooky-themed activities.

As revealed in a new trailer for the upcoming event, the Dopplegangers Collection Event will feature 24 Halloween-themed cosmetics for various legends in the game, complete with themed weapons as well. Players who unlock all 24 weapons will also automatically be given a new Prestige Skin for Revenant, titled Apex Nightmare.

How to get new cosmetic items in Apex Legends Dopplegangers Event

All 24 items will be available in exchanges for Apex coins or crafting materials in special Doppleganger Event Apex Packs in the game’s store.

Alongside the cosmetics, a new limited time mode, Trick N’ Treat Trios, will be live beginning on October 17 and running all the way through October 31, 2023. The mode will take place on special nighttime editions of maps, and will task players with fighting each other for candy.

A new survival item, the Copycat Kit, will also be introduced for a limited time. This survival item will give players access to an extra legend ability that can be used throughout the match.