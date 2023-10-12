GTA Online Halloween Event Includes Ghost Sightings, New Costumes, More

Halloween is almost here, and with it comes some new content for GTA Online. Developer Rockstar has detailed what to expect from various GTA Online Halloween events.
One of the main events going on this year is the “Ghosts Exposed” event, an event that tasks players with traveling around the city and snapping pictures of ghosts who will appear at different locations. After collecting all 10 images, players will be given the “Ghosts Exposed” livery for the new Albany Brigham car in the game, making it look very close to the iconic Ectomobile from the Ghostbusters franchise.
Besides hunting for ghosts, players can also take part in some extraterrastrial activities. Halloween Freemode events for GTA Online include Business Battles that will ask players to steal spaceship parts from places like Fort Zancudo.
Alongside the new two events, new cosmetic items will also be included in the Halloween update, including a free witch mask and two masks that require players to complete Bunker missions in order to unlock. Finally, new Halloween props are available in the GTA Online Job Creator, allowing fans to create missions that have spooky themes to help celebrate the season.
Full list of content coming to GTA Online’s Halloween update
Check out all the content comping to GTA Online this Halloween below:
- Double GTA$ and RP on New Halloween Deathmatches, Bunker Sell Missions, Judgment Day, Alien Survivals, and the Halloween Bunker Series
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Slasher
- Halloween Freemode Events including Business Battles requiring stealing spaceship parts from Fort Zancudo, phantom cars, UFOs in the sky, possessed animals, and more
- Halloween Masks:
- Free Green Vintage Witch Mask for playing GTA Online any time this week
- Complete a Bunker Sell Mission to earn the Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask
- Complete a Bunker Steal Supplies Mission to receive the Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask
- New Halloween Props available in the GTA Online Job Creator including pumpkins and Jack-o’-lanterns
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- HSW Test Ride: The Karin S95
- This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murietta Heights
- Returning Vehicles at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Dewbauchee Exemplar, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Ocelot F620, Grotti Carbonizzare, and Vapid FMJ
- On Display at The Luxury Autos Showroom: The returning Annis S80RR and Lampadati Tigon
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Karin Futo GTX
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Declasse Vamos, Grotti GT500, and Vapid Peyote Gasser
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row to earn the Annis Hellion with the limited-time Nightmare livery
- 30% off Bunker Properties and their Upgrades & Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 20% off the Vapid Ratel, 30% off the Mammoth Streamer216 plane, 40% off the Vapid FMJ, Annis S80RR, Grotti GT500, Vapid Peyote Gasser, and Karin Technical Aqua
- GTA+ Members: Free Albany Brigham and Love Fist livery, Double Rewards on Halloween Deathmatches, Free Striped Suit, Skeleton Morph Suit, Metal Anime Shirt, Gun Van Discounts, and more