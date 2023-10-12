GTA Online Halloween Event Includes Ghost Sightings, New Costumes, More

Halloween is almost here, and with it comes some new content for GTA Online. Developer Rockstar has detailed what to expect from various GTA Online Halloween events.

One of the main events going on this year is the “Ghosts Exposed” event, an event that tasks players with traveling around the city and snapping pictures of ghosts who will appear at different locations. After collecting all 10 images, players will be given the “Ghosts Exposed” livery for the new Albany Brigham car in the game, making it look very close to the iconic Ectomobile from the Ghostbusters franchise.

Besides hunting for ghosts, players can also take part in some extraterrastrial activities. Halloween Freemode events for GTA Online include Business Battles that will ask players to steal spaceship parts from places like Fort Zancudo.

Alongside the new two events, new cosmetic items will also be included in the Halloween update, including a free witch mask and two masks that require players to complete Bunker missions in order to unlock. Finally, new Halloween props are available in the GTA Online Job Creator, allowing fans to create missions that have spooky themes to help celebrate the season.

Check out all the content comping to GTA Online this Halloween below: