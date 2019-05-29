The official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will be shown off during the Square Enix Live E3 2019 press conference. Fans of the Avengers will no doubt want to tune into this panel to learn more information about the game’s plot, protagonists, villains, and more. It will be taking place on June 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM PT, so be sure to mark your calendars. You won’t want to miss this one, folks!

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers. The event – complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

The last time Square Enix showed anything related to the highly anticipated Avengers game was in 2017, when the company dropped the announcement trailer for the game. At that time, it was still being referred to as “The Avenger’s Project.”

Marvel’s Avengers is a collaborative effort between two of the industry’s well known studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos Montreal, and will be published by Square Enix. Marvel’s Avengers was described as having “all of the characters, environments, and iconic moments” that fans of the Avengers have come to love and expect over the years. It was also said that the game will provide players with a world that they can keep playing in for “years to come.” As soon as more information is revealed, you can count on PlayStation Lifestyle to cover anything and everything regarding this monumental moment in gaming history.

