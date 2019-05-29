Here at PlayStation LifeStyle, we loved Ghost Giant, a heartfelt and emotional PSVR puzzle adventure that allows players to bond with the main character. One of the pieces of that beautiful puzzle is Ghost Giant’s music, and we wanted to give one fan of the game an amazing opportunity. Thanks to awesome folks over at Zoink Games, Thunderful, and Perp Games, we’ve got a fantastic giveaway featuring a very limited edition Ghost Giant vinyl soundtrack. It’s not currently for sale, and with only 200 of these vinyl LPs produced in the world, the winner will enter a very exclusive club of owners. The prize package also includes a physical copy of Ghost Giant.

Limited Edition Ghost Giant Vinyl Soundtrack Giveaway

One (1) grand prize winner:

Limited Edition Ghost Giant vinyl soundtrack Only 200 produced

Physical copy of Ghost Giant

We want to make sure our winner is going to appreciate the limited prize, so we want you to tell us what you love most about Ghost Giant. Using the entry app below, please provide us with the required information and fill out the comment field with why you want to win this limited edition Ghost Giant vinyl soundtrack prize package.

The giveaway will run through the night of Monday, June 3, with the winner being selected on contacted on Tuesday, June 4.

Please keep in mind that we can only ship to a valid shipping address within the continental United States. The selected winner will need to be able to provide us with this address or they will be disqualified and another winner will be selected.

Ghost Giant Limited Edition Vinyl Soundtrack Giveaway



The Ghost Giant soundtrack was written and produced by Joel Bille, featuring 14 moving tracks that helped Zoink Games to deliver this emotional experience. You can listen to it in full on Bandcamp. The limited edition vinyl comes in a special clear blue, adding yet another unique touch to this very limited production run. Other than our giveaway, there’s currently no way to get your hands on this vinyl. Orders for it have closed and the limited stock is all spoken for.

You can buy the physical version of Ghost Giant right now on Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy for $29.99. You can also purchase it digitally on the PSN.

As one of my favorite giveaways that we’ve ever done, I wish all the entrants the best of luck in our limited edition Ghost Giant vinyl soundtrack giveaway!