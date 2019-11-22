PSVR exclusive Golem is out today at North American retail, having released last week digitally and in Europe. To celebrate its release, we’ve partnered with Highwire Games and Perp Games to give away an amazing package to one lucky winner, with a series of great consolation prizes for a few other people. We’ve got a signed copy of the Golem vinyl soundtrack along with a copy of the physical game, and five codes for the digital version of the soundtrack.

The Golem soundtrack includes 12 tracks composed by former Bungie composer Martin O’Donnell. Titled Echoes of the Dreamer (The Musical Prequel to Golem), its music sets the stage for the game through a soundscape. The soundtrack is based around the themes of a lullaby that O’Donnell wrote after his first daughter was born.

The story of Golem: children who’ve lost their mother; a grieving father trying his hardest to keep his family safe; a mysterious city filled with monsters and adventure. I wanted the music to evoke emotions of excitement, sadness, mystery, and the wonder of childhood. Jaime Griesemer, Highwire Games Creative Director, asked me to compose not just the score for the game but an entire musical prequel. This means that the music needs to stand alone and take the listener on an emotional journey, without the support of the visuals or memories of gameplay.

You can view the full tracklist below:

1. Dreamer’s Lullaby (Piano) 2:55

2. Kindled Echoes 5:15

3. Standing Alone 2:32

4. Lament in the Endless City (Orchestra) 5:35

5. Vision of a Lasting Flame (Piano) 3:26

6. Silent Tide 4:56

7. Lament in the Endless City (Piano) 5:34

8. Dreamer’s Lullaby (Orchestra) 3:11

9. Vision of a Lasting Flame (Piano and Orchestra) 4:50

10. Seek and Hide 0:59

11. Path of the Golem 1:19

12. Fanfare 1:05

Want to win a signed vinyl of Echoes of the Dreamer (The Musical Prequel to Golem) and a physical copy of Golem on PS4 for yourself?

One (1) Grand Prize Winner:

Signed Golem Soundtrack and Physical Game

Signed copy of Echoes of the Dreamer (The Musical Prequel to Golem) vinyl soundtrack

Golem game (retail physical version)

Five (5) Runner-Ups

Digital Golem Soundtrack

Echoes of the Dreamer (The Musical Prequel to Golem) – Digital code

How to Enter the Golem Giveaway

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. Leave a comment about the magic role that music plays in games, and your experience with VR games. You can also follow us on Twitter and tweet out a brief message for bonus entries. The contest runs now through the end of the day November 26, 2019. At midnight EST, all entries will be closed and we’ll be selecting a winner on November 27. Please make sure that your email address is valid. If you win, we’ll be reaching out in order to confirm the winner.

Shipments of the physical vinyl and game require a physical shipping address within the United States or Canada. The digital soundtrack can be redeemed by anyone in any region. We’ll send codes and redemption instructions once winners are selected.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



If you don’t manage to win a copy of Golem or its soundtrack, you can still pick it up digitally or at retail for $39.99. You can also get your hands on the vinyl soundtrack on Amazon or the Materia Collective, but hurry, they are going fast. Only downside is they aren’t signed by Marty O’Donnell. The soundtrack is also available in CD format (Materia Collective, Amazon), and digitally (Amazon, Spotify, etc.).

We have yet to review Golem, but stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle for our final verdict on the game. (Editor’s Note: Our review for Golem is entirely independent of this giveaway. This giveaway has no bearing on the review text or score from our reviewer.)

Good luck in our Golem giveaway.