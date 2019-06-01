DICE has announced that it will increase Battlefield V‘s level cap to 500 during the later part of Chapter 4: Defying the Odds. One of the most popular community requests, the increase in career rank will allow players to earn rewards for every promotion.

Here’s how it all works.

Players will earn a promotion after every 50 ranks gained on their way to 500. Starting with ranks 51 through 100, players will receive Company Coin for every promotion until they reach the max level. The first promotion will come at level 100, complete with a dog tag and new career rank icon. Expect further promotions at ranks 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450, and 500.

DICE has said that players will be able to earn about two million Company Coin just from leveling up to 500. Once players hit the max level, they’ll be able to continue earning the currency through Assignments, Daily Orders, and Tides of War rewards.

From rank 50 to 70, players will earn 1,500 Company Coin per rank. From 71 to 100, this reward will increase to 3,000 Company Coin per rank gained. Once players have been promoted, they will be eligible to receive more currency, alongside the previously mentioned dog tag and icon. This cycle will then reset.

As for the XP required to rank up, DICE wrote:

Currently, in order for you to get from 49 to 50, you need 35,000 XP, but getting from 50 to 51 will only require 12,000 XP. This is 3x higher than when you went from Rank 0 to 1, and you’ll see a similar trend as you continue on through to your first promotion at Rank 100. Each time you get promoted, the XP Curve is reset, but made stronger, with much bigger jumps in the curve coming for the final Promotions.

We’ll update our readers when the aforementioned changes go live.

Battlefield V is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hub.

[Source: Reddit]