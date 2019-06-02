Mojang has announced that the Telltale Games-developed Minecraft: Story Mode will be permanently taken offline on June 25, 2019, following which its episodes will no longer be available to download. The de-listing will also affect those who’ve purchased Seasons 1 and/or 2.

The notice reads:

Today, we have some important information to share for all players of Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2, on behalf of its publisher. As you might have heard, its publisher is no longer in business, which unfortunately means that Minecraft: Story Mode will no longer be supported. If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June.

To be clear, this applies to all those who’ve purchased either or both of the Seasons on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Windows, Mac, and mobile devices. As long as you have all the episodes downloaded, you’re good. We recommend that you check your library to avoid missing out on content that you’ve paid for.

Telltale Games’ sudden closure rocked the games industry in 2018 as staff were laid off without a warning and with no severance. Many felt that the studio had failed to innovate and keep up with market demand, leading to poor sales and lack of investors. Telltale Games’ management itself acknowledged these failures, and admitted that the measures it took to move the company into a new direction were too little too late.

Telltale Games’ most popular series, The Walking Dead, was wrapped up with the help of Skybound Entertainment.

