Watch Dogs Legion Leaked on Amazon UK, Play as Any NPC in the Game

Another day closer to E3, another leak from the world of games. And this one’s on Ubisoft again, which can’t seem to keep any secrets ahead of their big reveals. Since Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs 3 has been rumored for quite some time. A number of reported leaks indicated that this game would take place in London, and another said that the main protagonist would be a female, and that there would not be any combat in the game. The latest (and perhaps most credible) leak comes from a listing on Amazon UK (that is amazingly still live as of this writing) calling the game Watch Dogs Legion instead of tacking on a number, and giving us a number of interesting details about the gameplay.

Perhaps most interesting and ambitious is the ability to play as literally anyone in the game. The description reads “Play as anyone, Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems.” How exactly this will work in practice remains to be seen, but it’s looking pretty likely that we’ll see the game announced at next week’s Ubisoft E3 press conference. It also lends itself very well to the game’s title, as we’ll being playing as a legion of people in the game.

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier added his confirmation to the report, saying that it lines up with what he’s heard about the game, adding, “you’ll see different things at different points in the game depending which NPC you’re playing as.” He says that the gameplay system is so ambitious that it has caused a number of difficulties for the development, and could be the cause of at least one internal delay. He also goes on to confirm that Watch Dogs Legion is something we’ll see at E3.

As for the setting, the Amazon UK description said that it takes place in a “post-Brexit, dystopian version of London,” and adds that London is one of the most highly surveilled cities in the world, so it makes perfect sense as a setting for this game. This again lines up with prior leaks about the game. It also begs the question of just how politically minded the game will get. Ubisoft has been notorious for proclaiming that its very political games are actually apolitical, so we’ll just have to wait and see what tack it takes with Watch Dogs Legion.

The Amazon UK listing doesn’t have any cover art at this time (the image above is from Watch Dogs 2).

What do you think of the leaked Watch Dogs Legion? Does the unique gameplay mechanic of being any NPC intrigue you, or does it sound like it might be boring to just play as a bunch of NPCs? Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments below.

[Source: Resetera via Kotaku]