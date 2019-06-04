Ready for a new game set in the Jumanji universe? Jumanji: The Video Game will launch on November 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That means you can get a refresher the third movie arrives on December 13, 2019.

When you hop into Jumanji: The Video Game, you’ll be able to play as four familiar faces from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Players will be able to take control of Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon as they attempt to track down the mystical Jewels of Jumanji in an uncharted and dangerous jungle filled with wild creatures and threats at every turn. The game will support split-screen and online co-op with up to three other people, so you won’t need to journey through this jungle on your own.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, Outright Games, Funsolve Limited, and Sony Pictures are all teaming up to bring this game to life. Expect it to look fairly realistic, as it will use Unreal Engine 4.

Check out the trailer for the game!

The original Jumanji was released back on December 15, 1995 and starred Robin Williams. The film was a massive success, thanks to its imaginative depiction of a magical board game brought to life in one’s own home. Many years later, a rebooted version of the film called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle released on December 20, 2017. The film consisted of an all-star cast including the likes of Karen Gillan (Nebula, Guardians of the Galaxy), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart. The film was a success at the box office and was praised by many for its sense of humor. It also updated the formula a bit, by involving a magical game console.

Will you be trying out Jumanji: The Video Game when it launches on November 15th? Are you already imagining yourself as Smolder or Mouse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]