Blue Sky Studios hasn’t released an Ice Age film since 2016 (Ice Age: Collision Course), but there’s a new adventure on the way. Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Outright Games recently announced Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. The title will launch this fall on October 8th, with a release in Australia and New Zealand set for December 6th.

It is indeed a relatively a cute-looking adventure, replete with charming music and Scrat’s special brand of zaniness. If you squint, you might be able to mistake it for a Spyro experience, though instead of an adorable purple dragon, there’s a strange rodent at the helm.

See a glimpse of the aptly titled Scrat’s Nutty Adventure in the teaser trailer below:

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure marks Scrat’s first solo outing in a game. Meaning this is a particularly special adventure. How exactly will the bumbling saber-tooth squirrel fare? You’ll have to play to find out. In the game, players take on the role of Scrat as he ventures out on his own to find his “cherished acorn.” Somehow, Scrat’s prized possession became lost in the Scratazon Temple.

Retrieving the acorn will be no easy task. To recover it, the squirrel must collect Crystal Nuts, legendary objects that serve as the only way for Scrat to access the temple and get back his acorn. Doing so requires him to navigate through many Ice Age locales, which will see the character traversing across burning hot lava, icy terrains, and other types of extreme environments.

While playing the 3D action-adventure, players will explore each of the locations to find treasures, which unlock a variety of special abilities. These powers will allow Scrat to learn new skills, such as jumping, higher, lifting much heavier objects, and more.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gamasutra]