Sad news for Rocksteady Studios fans: the studio’s co-founder has confirmed that it won’t be attending E3 2019 next week. This news comes by way of a tweet from Sefton Hill, the company’s co-founder and creative director.

Hi all! A number of you have asked so we wanted to let you all know up front that @Rocksteadygames won't be showing at E3 this year. We’ll be watching as fans but remaining in London, hard at work on our next big project. Enjoy the show! — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) June 4, 2019

The Batman: Arkham studio has been insanely quiet over the past couple of years, leaving fans to speculate over what could be next. There were rumors that Rocksteady would be developing a Superman game, a Court of Owls game, or even something Justice League related. Sadly, we’ll have to wait even longer to see what’s been in the works over the past few years.

It’s been four years since the launch of Batman: Arkham Knight, a game that released to positive critical reception, with minor gripes about the tank battles. It’s been stated that Arkham Knight was Rocksteady’s last Batman game, but that doesn’t rule out a new title that has the Caped Crusader as a playable character. With the success of the universe established by the Arkham games, the studio might be reluctant to leave it behind completely, giving fans reason to think the upcoming game might still include Batman in it.

It would be fitting for the team to stick within the realm of comic books, but it would also be interesting to see something totally new. Whatever it is, it’s been in development for at least four years, so a large portion of the project should be complete by now. But who really knows, since game development can get wildly complicated fast.

Although there have been a ton of rumors surrounding the company’s latest game, absolutely nothing has been confirmed by Rocksteady, so all we can do is speculate for now. It’s possible that the project could even be a next-generation title, taking advantage of the new tech. At this point, that would definitely make sense.

How does this news strike you? Are you surprised with the lack of the studio’s presence at E3? Does it mean the game is in trouble, or is it just a sign of the times, with E3 being less relevant? Or maybe the game simply isn’t ready to be shown in a public state quite yet. Let us know what you think!