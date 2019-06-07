Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN is back once again with another trophy list, this time for the upcoming Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled that will be released on June 21, 2019. People curious about the challenges ahead now know what to expect when crossing the finish line. Thankfully, CTR Nitro-Fueled includes a Platinum trophy, which is more than can be said for these games here.

As always, there are minor spoilers below, so read with caution. Here’s the full list:

Platinum – Woah! – Earn all the other trophies. Bronze – Off to a Good Start – Win your first race in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Crazier than the Ripper – Win against Ripper Roo in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Me Fast, You Slow – Win against Papu Papu in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Komodone – Win against Komodo Joe in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Why don’t you get a job? – Win against PinStripe in the Adventure Mode. Silver – Interstellar Challenge – Win against Nitros Oxide in the Adventure Mode. Gold – Galaxy’s Fastest – Defeat Nitros Oxide in the Adventure Mode once and for all. Bronze – Arena Explorer – Complete a Crystal Challenge in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Spare Change – Win a CTR challenge in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Sprinter – Win a Relic Race in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Booyah, Grandma! – Win a Cup Race in the Adventure Mode. Silver – Relic Collector – Earn all the Relics in the Adventure Mode. Silver – Gem Collector – Earn all the Gems in the Adventure Mode. Silver – Token Collector – Earn all the CTR Tokens in the Adventure Mode. Bronze – Photo Finish – Win a race with less than 0.3 seconds between you and the second place. Bronze – BOOM! – Hit two opponents with a single Bowling Bomb. Bronze – Super Boost! – Do a Super Boost. Bronze – Expert Dodger – Win a boss challenge without getting hit by any of the boss’ Power-Ups. Bronze – Drifter – Drift 15 Times in a row during a race. Silver – Master Drifter – Successfully use all three Turbo Boost charges 5 times in a row during a race. Bronze – Burning Rubber! – Drift Boost a total of 500 times. Silver – Yeeee HAW! – Complete the Adventure Mode on the Hard difficulty. Bronze – Hyper Speed – Finish first when you were last on the final lap. Bronze – Rear-viewed – Block an incoming missile with all of the following Power-Ups: Beaker, Crate, Bowling Bomb. Silver – The New Time-Master – Beat all of Nefarious Tropy’s times in Time Trial Mode. Gold – Gasmoxian Slug – Beat all of Nitros Oxide’s times in Time Trial Mode. Bronze – Natural – Win a race without using any Power-Ups. Silver – Nitrostalgia – Finish first on all tracks. (CTR & CNK) Bronze – Can’t Hide From Me – Successfully land all three missiles from a Triple Missile Power-Up. Bronze – Weapon Technician – Use every Power-Up once. (Race & Battle Arena) Bronze – Dungeon Vaulter – Use the shortcut in Cortex Castle. Bronze – Arctic Hurdler – Use the shortcut in Polar Pass. Bronze – Winter Time Off-Roading – Use all of Blizzard Bluff’s shortcuts in the same race. Bronze – Pyramid Parkour – Use all of Papu’s Pyramid’s shortcuts in the same race. Bronze – Puddle Hopper – Use the shortcut in Crash Cove. Bronze – Half-Pipe Karting – Use the shortcut in Sewer Speedway. Bronze – Let me in! – Use the shortcut in Tiger Temple. Bronze – Minekarting – Use the shortcut in Dragon Mines without being crushed. Bronze – I know the way! – Earn all the shortcut trophies. Bronze – Juiced Up! – Use all Juiced Up Power-Ups once. (Race & Battle Arena) Silver – Unstoppable – Sustain your boost for a whole lap. Bronze – The Dominator! – Win a match in every type of Battle Mode. Bronze – Get off me! – Free yourself from a TNT crate. Bronze – Alchemist – Directly hit an opponent with a thrown Beaker Power-Up. Bronze – That’s How I Roll – Customize your ride. Silver – Is everyone here? – Unlock all characters from the original roster. Bronze – Oh, Shiny! – Complete all Crystal Challenges. (CTR & CNK)

What do you make of this list? You might have to brush up on your racing skills to get the Platinum in this one. Let us know your thoughts below!

[Source: Reddit]