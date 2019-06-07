THQ Nordic has announced a Destroy All Humans! remake. Launching in 2020, it is the third and final game announced by the publisher ahead of E3 2019. It is being developed by Black Forest Games.

Check out the announcement trailer right here, provided via IGN:

Destroy All Humans! is a full remake of the original 2005 title of the same name, which released for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. You’ll be put back in the shoes of Crypto, the little alien who’s tasked with harvesting human brains. While doing so, you’ll cause all sorts of mischief in a midwestern town. No life form will be safe from you and your chaos.

The remake is the first entry in the series since 2009’s Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon. This will actually be the second time Destroy All Humans! on the PlayStation 4. A PS2 Classic version of the game was released on the PS4 back in 2016, though that was simply a port of the PlayStation 2 title. Black Forest Games previously developed titles such as Fade to Silence, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, and Gianna Sisters: Twisted Dreams.

Destroy All Humans! is the last title promised by THQ Nordic in the lead-up to E3 2019. The first title announced by the Frankenstein publisher was a remaster of the fan-favorite SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. The following day saw the reveal of Darksiders Genesis, the only original title of the bunch. It is a Diablo-esque spinoff of the long-running Darksiders series. All three games should be present at E3 2019.

These three new titles are only a fraction of the over 40 games that are supposedly in development. We’ll have to wait and see if any more games get announced at E3, but it certainly looks like THQ Nordic is planning on using its myriad of dormant IPs to capitalize on nostalgia.

Destroy All Humans! will release in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: IGN]