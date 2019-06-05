Publisher THQ Nordic promised to unveil three new games over the course of three days. Day one is here, and the company has most definitely delivered. Prepare to reminisce and remember the Nickelodeon games you loved on the PlayStation 2 with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. Yes, you read that incredibly long title correctly. Everyone’s favorite fry cook is back with the nostalgic adventure that’s been “faithfully remade” for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. As of writing, the publisher hasn’t revealed a release date.

Check out the game’s announcement teaser in the video below:

Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell when more information about SpongeBob’s Rehydrated adventure will surface. According to THQ Nordic’s Twitter page, Battle for Bikini Bottom will not make the rounds at E3 2019. See the tweet below:

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea but isn’t coming to E3?@SpongeBob coming to PC and consoles!@Nickelodeon @Purple_Lamp + @THQNordic are happy to announce SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated!#SpongeBob #SpongeBobRehydrated https://t.co/RpXtIj5XMT — THQNordic (@THQNordic) June 5, 2019

For those who either don’t remember or are not aware, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom allows players to take on the role of SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and Mr. Krabs. Their mission? To save their underwater home from a robot invasion. Of course, Plankton rests at the center of the chaos. In another pitiful attempt to steal the Krabby Patty Secret formula, Plankton designed a robot, the Duplicatotron 3000, that will effectively build a legion of other robots to swipe the formula for him. Obviously, mayhem ensues.

News of the title’s remake may come as a surprise to some. Yet, THQ Nordic said long ago that the Nickelodeon franchises would be reintroduced. It’ll be interesting to see if any other blasts from the past make a comeback. Nicktoons Unite! wouldn’t be a bad place to start next.

[Source: THQ Nordic on Twitter]