SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake PS5 Version Spotted

Despite coming out in 2023, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake only launched on the last generation of hardware. However, it seems like that is about to change since a SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake PS5 port has been spotted online.

The SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake PS5 port hasn’t been announced

? SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – PS5 pic.twitter.com/o1OWJxkVjv — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 2, 2023

Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, an account known for mining the PlayStation Network for unannounced titles, noted that the port was on the way. They simply explained that it was a native PS5 port, but had no release date or any other information.

Since there’s not much out about this upgrade, it’s unclear what it will have. The platformer already runs at 4K at 60 frames per second on PS5 when played through backward compatibility, according to THQ Nordic, but there’s likely room for loading times to be sped up.

It also remains to be seen if it will have any new content or if it will be a free upgrade. Biomutant was the last THQ Nordic game to come to PS5 after launching on PS4 and those who owned it on PS4 got the PS5 version for no extra cost.