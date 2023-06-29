PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob Squarepants DLC Out Now, Features New Trophies

The new PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob SquarePants DLC is available now, sending players down to Bikini Bottom to clean off some of the show’s most treasured artifacts. The DLC is available now for $7.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

PowerWash Simulator DLC includes six iconic SpongeBob locations

The new expansion to the fan-favorite power washing game includes six new maps, a redesigned player model for the power washer, and 10 new trophies for the game. These will be given out for completing various jobs in the new areas, as noted by its list on Exophase. Many of them even feature famous quotes or jokes from the series.

In the DLC, players will be equipped with a brand-new, custom-designed power washer. They are tasked with washing and exploring six new objects from SpongeBob SquarePants, including SpongeBob and Squidward’s home, the Krusty Krab, and more.

The full list of locations available in the new DLC are as follows:

Conch Street

The Bikini Bottom Bus

The Krusty Krab

The Patty Wagon

The Invisible Boatmobile

The Mermalair

Check out a trailer for the PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob SquarePants DLC below: