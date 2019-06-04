Remember those 48 unannounced games publisher THQ Nordic has in development? Apparently, three of them will soon see the light of day. Starting tomorrow, June 5, 2019, the publisher will announce a game a day. The third and final title will be unveiled on June 7th, just before the E3 craziness kicks off.

This intriguing news comes by way of the THQ Nordic Twitter account. The post in question details on exactly what day and time each of the three games will be revealed. See the tweet below:

Three games, three days. Because the best things come in threes. Stay tuned. Game 1: June 5 | 4pm CET / 10am EST

Game 2: June 6 | 7pm CET / 2pm EST

Game 3: June 7 | 7pm CET / 2pm EST#THQNordic #PRE3 pic.twitter.com/wJLLqHQAm8 — THQNordic (@THQNordic) June 4, 2019

As evidenced by the post above, THQ Nordic has skillfully avoided any hints as to what the three announcements could entail. A quick glance at the Twitter thread beneath the post indicates that fans have their hopes high for a new TimeSplitters installment. The publisher acquired the long dormant shooter series in the summer of 2018. Since then, no word has surfaced on whether the development team will revive the franchise.

There are obviously a slew of other titles from acquisitions that THQ Nordic may be ready to talk about, as well. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Carmageddon, and Alone in the Dark serve as but a notable few. Of course, it’s possible the company may also have a new IP or two up its sleeve.

E3 begins on June 11th and comes to a close on June 13th. The pre-E3 fun, barring THQ Nordic’s secret announcements, will get started with conferences from Bethesda, Devolver Digital, and Microsoft on June 9th. Ubisoft and Square Enix are to follow with presentations of their own on June 10th. Nintendo is set to close out the pre-E3 conferences with a Direct on June 11th.

[Source: THQ Nordic on Twitter]