On May 28th, Mortal Kombat 11 received a hefty patch with some much welcome changes but it brought with it an issue that publisher Warner Bros. hasn’t been able to diagnose.

As highlighted by Eurogamer, the game’s subreddit is full of complaints from players across all platforms who have reported that they’ve been experiencing lags in online matches since the patch. We can confirm that the problem is indeed occurring on the PlayStation 4 as well. However, a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement that it has conducted a “thorough” test of Mortal Kombat 11‘s online functionality, and found that everything was running normally.

The statement reads:

We understand that there have been reports and concern regarding lag spikes after the recent patch, but, after a thorough check of our online functionality we have found that everything is running normally. However, during our check we did find that the disconnect icon appears far more than it actually should. This includes instances where it appears even in stable games, and we will work on resolving that soon. Due to our findings the Pro Kompetition’s Online NA East is still scheduled for this weekend June 8th.

As expected, this response has attracted a lot of criticism from players.

“This is 100% not true,” wrote one user. “Admit you can’t find the problem or that it’s harder to fix than you anticipated or whatever. It’s not literally everyone suddenly having internet issues at the same time.”

“I’m sorry, did they seriously pulled a ‘It’s not us, it’s you?'” asked another user.

Although WB Games has been unable to identify the issue, it’s possible that the development team is working behind the scenes to rectify it. Just don’t hold your breath for a quick fix.

[Source: Reddit via Eurogamer]

