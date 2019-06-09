Stefanie Joosten, who played Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V, has revealed that she was originally approached by Hideo Kojima to play the role of Fragile in Death Stranding. However, she never heard back from him and upon contacting the developer, she was told that the game’s cast had been finalized. The character is now being played by French actress, Léa Seydoux.

Those who’ve been following Death Stranding closely and are fans of Hideo Kojima’s past work have probably heard reports of Joosten’s involvement in the game. The actress appeared in a video interview hosted by popular YouTuber YongYea, where she expressed her desire to put a rest to those rumors because she’s often approached by fans who want to know more about her role.

According to Joosten, who speaks Japanese, Kojima contacted her directly to ask if she’d be willing to play Fragile, which she was. He followed up by sending her the character description and art. Joosten revealed that this exchange happened during the early days of Death Stranding‘s development, and her conversation with Kojima led her to believe that her involvement was confirmed.

Joosten told YongYea that she didn’t want to bother the developer due to his busy schedule so she waited for him to get back to her in order to progress further, but after a long period of silence, her management contacted Kojima Productions to seek an update. That’s when she found out that the role had been handed over to someone else.

Joosten apologized to her fans for the confusion but doesn’t seem to hold any grudges. She believes Kojima wanted to “take a different route” with a high-profile cast to reach a wider audience, and she seems quite understanding of that despite being visibly confused herself.

Death Stranding will release on November 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: YongYea (YouTube)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.