The veil on FromSoftware’s collaboration with fantasy author George R.R. Martin was finally lifted during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference. Many of the rumors about a mystical-heavy action title were substantiated, and a title at long last received a proper reveal, alongside an announcement trailer. Despite the above bits of information, details about Elden Ring remains scarce. Thankfully, Game Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has shed some light on the project, specifically with regards to how Martin became involved with the game. In addition, Miyazaki addressed the question on everyone’s mind–What role does Martin play in Elden Rings‘ development?

In an E3 interview with Xbox Wire, Miyazaki spoke of how FromSoftware developers were able to get in contact with George R.R. Martin. According to Miyazaki, Executive Business Director Eiichi Nakajima, who facilitated the team’s first meeting with the author, did not anticipate a response. Miyazaki explained,

I suppose the start of this collaboration came from the fact that I myself am I huge fan of Mr. Martin’s work. I loved A Song of Ice and Fire as well as the Tuf Voyaging series, however if I had to pick a favorite I would probably say Fevre Dream. I personally see Fevre Dream as a masterpiece among vampire fantasy and had even previously recommended it to all new employees. Me being such a known fan of Mr. Martin caused our executive business director Eiichi Nakajima to reach out to him with the expectation that we would get turned down. However, we were then given the rare opportunity to talk one-on-one with Mr. Martin which was an incredibly fun and stimulating experience. It was then that I strongly felt that I wanted to work with Mr. Martin.

That Martin agreed to collaborate with the studio came as even more of a surprise. Out of early creative discussions came Martin’s leaning into his expertise with world-building. This eventually lead to his taking those ideas and formulating the mythos that players will explore throughout Elden Ring. Miyazaki told Xbox Wire,

I am still unable to put into words how grateful I am to Mr. Martin for agreeing to our offer. The actual collaboration itself begun with Mr. Martin ever so politely confirming what sorts of themes, ideas as well as many game-related aspects I had envisioned for the game. This allowed us to have many free and creative conversations regarding the game, in which Mr. Martin later used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world itself. This mythos proved to be full of interesting characters and drama along with a plethora of mystical and mysterious elements as well. It was a wonderful source of stimulus for me and the development staff. Elden Ring’s world was constructed using this mythos and stimulus as a base. Even I myself find it hard to contain my excitement from time to time. We hope that everyone else is looking forward to the world we have created.

For now, FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco are keeping quiet about an Elden Ring release date. Fans of the celebrated studio should expect to venture into this new and mystical world on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One whenever it does hit store shelves.

[Source: Xbox Wire]