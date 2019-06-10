We’re in the thick of E3 news and there is a ton to talk about when it comes to FromSoftware’s newest RPG, Elden Ring. This title was leaked prior to its showing at Microsoft’s E3 briefing, in which we got a confirmation that the project was in development. It was then revealed that Elden Ring would be FromSoftware’s “biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume,” according to an interview Hidetaka Miyazaki had with Sam Wilkinson of Bandai Namco.

When Miyazaki was asked about some of the differences between Elden Ring and previous FromSoftware titles, he had this to say:

If I were to put aside the world full of fresh stimulus thanks to our collaboration with Mr. Martin, I would have to say the biggest difference is it being open world. Due to this, the scale of the world and its narrative, as well as the depth and freedom of exploration have increased dramatically. It is without a doubt our biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume. There are many definitions to the term “open world,” and I might not be phrasing it correctly, but we have simply tried our own approach to a game with a large, open field to play in. It is a world full of danger and threats, as well as many areas ripe for exploration. Among those areas, you will also find intricately designed, multi-layered castles and such.

But that’s not all. One thing many were wondering about was FromSoftware’s collaboration with George R.R. Martin, who is credited as a consultant for the upcoming project. We know Martin wrote the mythos for Elden Ring, but even more was covered in the interview.

Miyazaki expressed his respect for Martin and noted:

I am still unable to put into words how grateful I am to Mr. Martin for agreeing to our offer. The actual collaboration itself begun with Mr. Martin ever so politely confirming what sorts of themes, ideas as well as many game-related aspects I had envisioned for the game. This allowed us to have many free and creative conversations regarding the game, in which Mr. Martin later used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world itself. This mythos proved to be full of interesting characters and drama along with a plethora of mystical and mysterious elements as well. It was a wonderful source of stimulus for me and the development staff. Elden Ring’s world was constructed using this mythos and stimulus as a base. Even I myself find it hard to contain my excitement from time to time. We hope that everyone else is looking forward to the world we have created.

Seeing as how this will be FromSoftware’s biggest title yet, it will be interesting to see how it shakes out. The company has a diehard fanbase and from how things are looking, a lot of excitement has been building for Elden Ring.

Is this a game you’re keeping on your radar? Let us know if you’re excited!

[Source: Xbox]