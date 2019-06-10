One day shy of Square Enix’s E3 2019 presentation, a leak hit the web revealing many of the publisher’s plans. Among the leak was a tease about two titles in the beloved JRPG series, SaGa, finally coming West. As evidenced by the publisher’s conference, the rumors were correct. Two entries in the SaGa series are indeed on their way to Western audiences. These two titles include Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions.

During its E3 conference, Square Enix also chose to share the news across its social media accounts. The tweet below features the brief trailer viewers were treated to during the presentation.

Two celebrated RPGs from the classic SaGa franchise finally come West! Make your choices count in #RomancingSaGa 3 and SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/VLxW6cMkmt — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 11, 2019

Interestingly, while both games were announced in the same trailer, they won’t both be playable on the same platforms. Romancing SaGa 3, for instance, will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC on Steam, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is only set to arrive in the West for the PS4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam. At present, why this may be the case is anyone’s guess. Regardless of which platforms they land on, neither of the two games have a release date. Just know they are “coming soon.”

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is being developed as an enhanced iteration of SaGa Scarlet Grace. How does Ambitions enhance the experience, exactly? By improving the graphics, providing character voice overs, new weapons, skills, and much more are just a few key improvements fans should expect to see. Of the title’s eventual launch, the publisher said in a press release: “Newcomers and longtime fans of the franchhise can shape their own advnuters with one of four protagonists, urpina, Taria, Balmant, and Leonard, each with their own unique storyline, allowing players to enjoy four different RPGs in one title.”

The sixth entry in the long-running SaGa franchise, Romancing SaGa 3 originally hit the Super Famicom in Japan in November 1995. SaGa Scarlet Grace serves as the 12th installment of the series, and initially came exclusively to the PlayStation Vita in late 2016. A port of the game hit the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices in August 2018.