One of the biggest surprises of Square Enix’s E3 2019 conference was the announcement of Trials of Mana, a complete remake of 1995’s Seiken Densetsu 3. While the fact that the third entry in the Mana series will be releasing worldwide is exciting on its own, we also got confirmation that it will be completely playable in both Japanese and English! In addition, there will be an array of subtitle options.

The news was announced during the Nintendo Treehouse livestream, which also gave us a new look at gameplay. You can take a look below:

In a major departure from the original, Trials of Mana will be fully voiced. Now, we know that players will have the option between Japanese and English voices for the characters. However, we don’t currently know the official voice cast for either language, though we’re promised that information soon.

In addition to the dual audio, we also learned that Trials of Mana will have a variety of subtitle options. Of course, subtitles will be available in English and Japanese, but those aren’t the only options. Players can choose to have their subtitles in French, German, and Spanish, as well!

This will be the first time Seiken Densetsu 3 will be leaving Japan, and letting players customize it to their liking is certainly a plus. Don’t expect just updated visuals in Trials of Mana, however. Gameplay has gotten a complete overhaul as well, being much more action-heavy than the original. Trials of Mana centers around six heroes , three of which you can pull to form your party. Each character has their own unique stats and strengths, giving you a variety of ways to play.

We’ve still go a while to wait until we can finally play Trials of Mana, though. It will release in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.