Back in the Super Famicom days, Seiken Densetsu seemed like it would become one of Squaresoft’s biggest properties alongside Final Fantasy. While the likes of Secret of Mana are fondly remembered, Seiken Densetsu 3 never made it to localization. But now, so many years later, that is finally changing. During the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct, Square Enix revealed Trials of Mana, a new title for Seiken Densetsu 3. While the original version will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch in the Collection of Mana, a new, large scale remake is coming to the PS4 and the PC alongside Nintendo’s platform.

As you can see in the announcement trailer above, Trials of Mana looks to be a bit more ambitious then Square Enix’s previous Secret of Mana remake, perhaps because the PS Vita is no longer part of the equation. According to a press release from Square Enix, this Trials of Mana remake is not only updating the visuals, but it’s also revamping the combat system and how progression/skills operate as well. Indeed, there’s quite a difference between what’s happening in action in the trailer compared to the Super Famicom original.

Trials of Mana will be releasing for the PS4, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC via Steam in early 2020, just like nearly every other new game revealed during E3 2019. It’s going to be a loaded couple of months folks, so get your wallets and vacation time ready.

If you’re new to the ManaAdventures of Mana series, you can get the first two games in their remade forms on PlayStation platforms. If you have a PS Vita, you can get the first game, . The Secret of Mana is available on both the PS Vita and PlayStation 4 remake , with a limited, GameStop-exclusive physical release you can probably still find a copy of. Trials of Mana will round out the original “trilogy” of sorts, although the series continues up through the Nintendo DS.