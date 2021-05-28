It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. Here is the weekly rewind for Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon Quest XII, and more.

Today’s PlayStation State of Play featured our first ever look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. After a five-hour long countdown featuring imagery of the various environments you’ll visit in Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games finally showed off 14 minutes of gameplay.

The rumors about a remaster of Sonic Colors that have been circling for months have been proven to be true. During today’s Sonic Central live stream, the team revealed Blind Squirrel Entertainment will be bringing Sonic Colors Ultimate to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in September.

Dying Light 2—now officially known as Dying Light 2: Stay Human—is set to be released later this year on December 7. It was also confirmed to be getting next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions as well, rather than players needing to use backwards compatibility. Revealed during today’s Dying Light 2 live stream, the broadcast also highlighted more story details than we’ve previously seen. 20 years after the events in Dying Light, Dying Light 2′s new city of Villedor is the last bastion of humanity.

One of the most requested features for Borderlands 3 players is to be able to play the game with friends and family on other platforms. Developer Gearbox has been preparing an update that will allow players to do just that. The only problem is that they’ve had to remove the functionality from the PlayStation update, so crossplay will only be available between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.

Square Enix announced several Dragon Quest titles during the franchise’s 35th anniversary special livestream.

After first leaking early this week, the June 2021 PlayStation Plus free games have been confirmed and it turns out the leak was correct. Operation: Tango and the new Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are launching next month via PlayStation Plus, and Star Wars Squadrons is also coming to the service after its release late last year.

In its corporate strategy meeting held today, Sony Corporation revealed that it plans to focus on the socialization aspect within the wider entertainment industry, using video games to bring people together and “reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.”

The PS5 is in stock at Walmart… kind of. In an effort to compete with Amazon, Walmart has allowed sellers to set up storefronts on its website in order to sell their products. It turns out that some of those products are PS5 consoles selling for far more than their retail market value, with the PS5 disc version currently listed for over $1000 and the digital going for a hefty $899.

Nearly six months after Cyberpunk 2077 launched and was rapidly removed from the PlayStation Store due to a number of issues, the game still hasn’t returned to Sony’s digital storefront. Developer CD Projekt Red says that it is still waiting on Sony’s approval to put Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store, though it hasn’t detailed what the criteria for that approval is.

In an interview with VG247, Driverseries creator and founder of Ubisoft Reflections (formerly Reflections) Martin Edmondson revealed that Watch Dogs was originally pitched as a sequel in the Driver series. Along with two other interviews with Ubisoft insiders, the reports explain how Watch Dogs changed into its own IP after expanding on the hacking concept. The decision to change into a new IP may have also been influenced by the lackluster sales of Driver: San Francisco, released in 2011.

According to a new report by Game Luster (via ResetEra), Ubisoft has had to restart Skull & Bones development from scratch for a second time. If true, this spells doom not just for the video game, but also for Ubisoft Singapore because this is the first development effort led by the studio.

A few days ago, rumors starting spreading about a PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy title. Those rumors have gained strength over the weekend as Twitter user @SoulsHunts has leaked more details on the title that is supposedly in development at Team Ninja. The rumors have also since been verified by fanbyte.

Roblox Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Dave Baszucki, said in the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call that PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Oculus Quest “make perfect sense for Roblox.” The free-to-play game, which boasts over 164 million monthly active users, has been around since 2006 – first launched on PC, then on mobile devices, and later on Xbox One. But for some reason, it never saw a PlayStation release.

