The rumors about a remaster of Sonic Colors that have been circling for months have been proven to be true. During today’s Sonic Central live stream, the team revealed Blind Squirrel Entertainment will be bringing Sonic Colors Ultimate to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in September.

Sonic finds himself facing Dr. Eggman and his evil plans once again. His long-term adversary has built a huge interstellar amusement park, but he’s using an alien race known as Wisps to provide the power for its many rides and attractions. Sonic needs to free the Wisps and harness their powers through six worlds filled with enemies and traps, such as Sweet Mountain and Aquarium Park. Doing this will allow him to perform actions like passing through solid objects and discovering alternative paths.

Previously exclusive to Nintendo Wii and DS, the game will be arriving on PS4 with updated graphics capable of 4K resolution on PS4 Pro. There will also be refinements to the game’s controls and “many more gameplay upgrades”, including a new Rival Rush mode. Here players go head to head with Metal Sonic in a race to unlock rewards.

The game will be available both digitally and at retail. Those who pre-order the game at retail will get a Baby Sonic key chain. Those who pluck for the standard digital edition instead will get a set of exclusive player icons and a Sonic Movie Boost, the latter of which gives an exclusive electric boost and aura. Both of these versions will be priced at $39.99. Finally, there’s the Digital Deluxe Edition for $44.99 where players get the following extras:

Early Access – Hit the ground running and experience Sonic Colors Ultimate early on September 3 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Exclusive Player Icons – Stand out from the crowd with your own exclusive player icons.

Ultimate Cosmetic Pack – Customize Sonic and stand out with exclusive gold and silver gloves and shoes, an electric boost and aura from the hit Sonic movie and exclusive Sonic movie themed player icons.

Ultimate Music Pack – Three exclusive original game remixes to set the pace for you while you put an end to Dr. Eggman.

Sonic Colors Ultimate will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on September 7.

