Today’s Sonic Central live stream offered some exciting news for fans of the fast blue hedgehog. Sonic Team, the developer behind Sonic Generations, Sonic Forces, and Sonic Adventure 2, are bringing fans a new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title sometime next year. The announcement capped off the 12-minute stream, and showed a quick teaser confirming that the game is coming.

You can catch the very brief teaser in the video below starting around 11:45.

It shows Sonic’s feet speeding through a forest. He begins to emit a blue glow and the video slows as some digital pixelization effects happen around him. The shot very quickly cuts to a sidescrolling view of Sonic as he appears to break through reality into another dimension. Finally it shows the Sonic Team logo on a stone-like background with an interesting pattern etched into it, before showing what appears to be stylized letters spelling out “zap.” 2022 then appears amongst digital effects. Could the game end up titled Sonic Zap?

They didn’t elaborate any further on any details, except to confirm that Sonic Team’s new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That game is coming sometime in 2022 with additional details to be revealed prior to its release.

Today’s Sonic Central stream also played host to the reveal of Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Wii and Nintendo DS game. Along with improving the visuals for the game, it will feature a brand new mode, improvements to the controls, and other upgrades that will be revealed. The remaster is being developed by Blind Squirrel Games, and is coming later this year.

Are you excited to get your hands on a new 3D Sonic game from Sonic Team? What’s your favorite Sonic the Hedgehog game? Speed down to the comments below and let us know.