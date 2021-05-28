The big headlines to come out of the Sonic Central Live Stream were the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate and the current development of a new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title, later revealed to be called Sonic Rangers by SEGA before they withdrew the press release. That wasn’t all of the news to come out of the stream, though. There’s also going to be a Sonic Origins compilation of previous Sonic titles, as well as plenty of cameos from the hedgehog in other titles to celebrate his 30th anniversary.

The Sonic Origins compilation will be a bundle of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Details on this were few and far between, but the game will include additional content and features for “the latest platforms”. More information is promised for the future.

PlayStation Now subscribers will be pleased to know three of June’s games have also been revealed. Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania will be joining the service on June 1, although we’re unsure if any other titles will be joining them.

Sonic will be making plenty of cameos in other games too. Beginning July 22, players will be able to use elements taken from the Sonic universe while building their hospitals in Two Point Hospital. These include Sonic arcade machines, a Sonic statue, and even a Sonic costume for its visitors. Gematsu also reported Sonic the Fighters arcade machines will be present and playable at Sega Arcade locations in the upcoming Lost Judgment when it arrives on September 24. Finally, players will be able to don Sonic costumes in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, which will be arriving in the west on June 22.

Away from games, a new two-part animated series called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps will accompany the Sonic Colors: Ultimate game. Despite once saying he was leaving the franchise behind, Roger Craig Smith has returned to voice Sonic. The actor later confirmed on Twitter he will also be voicing the hedgehog in some of the upcoming video games, although he didn’t specify in which of these he would be involved.

