When Sonic Colors:Ultimate arrives on PlayStation 4 in September, it will come with updated graphics, improved controls, and “many more gameplay upgrades” like the brand new Rival Rush mode. The latest trailer shines the spotlight on these new features in more detail.

Players can look forward to the following new features on PS4, all of which get a brief turn as the focus of attention in the trailer:

HD Visual Improvements: 60 FPS Re-vamped lighting Improved graphics 4K resolution

New Mode Rival Rush – Go head-to-head with Metal Sonic. Win to unlock rewards.

Park Tokens and Customization – Head to the Store and use Park Tokens to unlock unique boosts, auras, shoes, and gloves for Sonic.

Jade Ghost – Transform Sonic, fly around and pass through solid objects to reach hidden areas.

Customizable Controls – Customize your controls to find a layout that suits your play style.

Tails Save – Find a Tails Save and be taken back to safety if you need to be rescued.

100 Count Ring – Collect a 100 Count Ring to gain temporary invincibility and boost your score after every level.

Music – Fully remixed soundtrack to set the pace while you put an end to Dr. Eggman’s evil plan.

The title will be released on September 7 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Those who pre-order the game at retail will get a Baby Sonic key chain, while digital pre-orders will offer a set of exclusive player icons and a Sonic Movie Boost instead. As well as the standard editions, a Digital Deluxe Edition will offer four days of early access to the game, exclusive player icons, an Ultimate Music Pack, and an Ultimate Cosmetic Pack.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog. Announced during a Sonic Central live stream, the game is one of three new titles in development. There’s also a new 3D Sonic game arriving in 2022, which is rumored to be titled Sonic Rangers. Meanwhile the Sonic Origins compilation will feature non-emulated versions of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD when it arrives in the future.